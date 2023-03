Warren tallied zero points (0-3 FG) and two rebounds in six minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to the Bucks.

Warren is averaging 1.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 6.4 minutes across his last eight appearances since being traded to Phoenix. Even with Kevin Durant (ankle) out, Warren has been unable to find much of a role. The 28-year-old forward shouldn't garner much fantasy interest.