Suns' T.J. Warren: Listed as out Sunday

Warren (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Golden State.

Both Warren and Devin Booker will miss yet another game, as the Suns continue their march toward the bottom of the standings. Warren hasn't played Mar. 17, and his absence Sunday should mean another start for rookie Josh Jackson.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories