Suns' T.J. Warren: Listed as probable for Tuesday

Warren (back) participated in practice Monday and has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Warren, along with Devin Booker (triceps) and Josh Jackson (knee), were all able to go through Monday's session, so it appears the team should be nearly full strength heading into Tuesday's contest. As it currently stands, Warren should take on his typical role in the starting five and shouldn't have any restrictions. That said, fantasy owners will still want to check on his status prior to tip-off to make sure he's in the lineup as expected. So far in March, Warren has averaged 24.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across three games.