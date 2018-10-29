Suns' T.J. Warren: Logs impressive 18 points off the bench

Warren logged 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes in Sunday's 117-110 loss to the Thunder.

Aside from a clunker against Memphis earlier in the week, Warren has been racking up some consistent scores. He's been seen all over the court in relief, but last night he was working overtime in an attempt to fill gaps that Devin Booker would usually fill. Despite the addition of Trevor Ariza, his per-minute average seems to be holding steady for now.