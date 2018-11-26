Suns' T.J. Warren: Negligible production in 14 minutes

Warren managed just six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes Sunday against Detroit.

It's safe to say Sunday's game was likely an anomaly for Warren who's scored 19 points or more in the past eight games. The 14 minutes and the eight points were the second-fewest of the season for the N.C. State alum, who has had an effective year aside from Sunday's performance. Warren has incorporated a three-point shot into his arsenal of offensive weapons, and is averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 threes per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field, 47.0 percent from three and 87.8 percent from the line in 30 minutes per game.