Suns' T.J. Warren: Negligible production in 14 minutes
Warren managed just six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes Sunday against Detroit.
It's safe to say Sunday's game was likely an anomaly for Warren who's scored 19 points or more in the past eight games. The 14 minutes and the eight points were the second-fewest of the season for the N.C. State alum, who has had an effective year aside from Sunday's performance. Warren has incorporated a three-point shot into his arsenal of offensive weapons, and is averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 threes per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field, 47.0 percent from three and 87.8 percent from the line in 30 minutes per game.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Another 20-point effort Saturday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Fourth straight 20-point performance•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Team-high 21 points Monday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Drops team-high 25 in loss to Pelicans•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores season-high 29 points Thursday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...