Suns' T.J. Warren: Not expected to play Friday
Warren (knee) is unlikely to play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
There's been no indication that Warren is close to making a return to the hardwood as he continues to nurse an injured left knee, and now, assuming he's officially ruled out Friday, Warren will only have two more opportunities to play again this season. Given that there has been no real sign of progress for the swingman, Warren is likely done for the rest of the season.
