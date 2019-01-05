Suns' T.J. Warren: Offers scoring plus thefts

Warren tallied 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, two boards and two assists across 29 minutes Friday in the Suns' 121-111 loss to the Clippers.

While valued mostly for his quality, efficient scoring as the Suns' second banana behind Devin Booker, Warren's ability to rack up steals is perhaps an under-reported story. He's now picked up at least two steals in six of his past 10 outings to boost his season mark to 1.2 per game, the third straight campaign in which he's averaging at least one.