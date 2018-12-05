Suns' T.J. Warren: Officially deemed doubtful
Warren (ankle) is officially doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
There was a previous report indicating that Warren was already ruled out for Thursday, but he's officially doubtful per the team. Chances are he'll sit out and Josh Jackson will continue occupying Warren's spot in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.