Suns' T.J. Warren: Officially deemed doubtful

Warren (ankle) is officially doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

There was a previous report indicating that Warren was already ruled out for Thursday, but he's officially doubtful per the team. Chances are he'll sit out and Josh Jackson will continue occupying Warren's spot in the starting lineup.

