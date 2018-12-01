Suns' T.J. Warren: Officially doubtful for Sunday

Warren (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Warren will probably miss a second straight contest Sunday due to a right ankle injury. While he was out Friday, Josh Jackson started and played 38 minutes, posting 10 points, nine boards, seven assists and a steal on 5-of-21 shooting.

