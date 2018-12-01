Suns' T.J. Warren: Officially doubtful for Sunday
Warren (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Warren will probably miss a second straight contest Sunday due to a right ankle injury. While he was out Friday, Josh Jackson started and played 38 minutes, posting 10 points, nine boards, seven assists and a steal on 5-of-21 shooting.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.