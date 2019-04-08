Suns' T.J. Warren: Officially out Tuesday

Warren (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's season finale against the Mavericks, reports.

No surprise here, as Warren hasn't played since January while battling a severely bruised right ankle. Prior to the injury, Warren got off to a strong start, but this will mark the third time in five NBA seasons that he's failed to reach 50 games played.

More News
Our Latest Stories