Suns' T.J. Warren: Out again Friday
Warren will remain sidelined for Friday's matchup with the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Warren was upgraded from doubtful to questionable earlier in the day, so there was reason for optimism heading into the evening. However, Warren will miss his fifth straight game. His absence will presumably continue to create playing time for Mikal Bridges and Josh Jackson, while Ryan Anderson and Dragan Bender could even see some time in the rotation.
