Suns' T.J. Warren: Out again Friday
Warren (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
This will be Warren's 14th straight game on the sidelines with a bruised right ankle. Josh Jackson is expected to get the start once again in Warren's absence.
