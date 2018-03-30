Suns' T.J. Warren: Out again Friday

Warren (knee) is out for Friday's matchup against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Warren will be sidelined for a sixth straight tilt as he continues to work his way back from a left knee sprain. Until he ends up returning to the court, Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels should continue seeing higher usage. Warren's next chance to lace up arrives Sunday against Golden State.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories