Suns' T.J. Warren: Out again Monday
Warren (ankle) will remain out Monday against Utah, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
It's very much unclear if Warren is anywhere close to returning, though the Suns insist on evaluating his status on a game-to-game basis. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Washington.
