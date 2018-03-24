Suns' T.J. Warren: Out again Saturday
Warren (knee) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Magic, NBA.com reports.
Warren's absence will mark the third game in a row he will miss due to a knee sprain. His absence will presumably continue to free up opportunities for rookie Josh Jackson on the wing. Consider Warren day-to-day heading into Monday's contest against the Celtics, and expect an update once the team provides more information.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...