Suns' T.J. Warren: Out again Saturday

Warren (knee) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Magic, NBA.com reports.

Warren's absence will mark the third game in a row he will miss due to a knee sprain. His absence will presumably continue to free up opportunities for rookie Josh Jackson on the wing. Consider Warren day-to-day heading into Monday's contest against the Celtics, and expect an update once the team provides more information.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories