Suns' T.J. Warren: Out again Sunday
Warren (ankle) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Rockets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Warren has not officially been ruled out for the season, but with just one game remaining after Sunday's contest that is all but a formality at this point. He has been sidelined since Jan. 24, so there is no real reason to bring him back for the season finale. It looks like he will finish his season with an average 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals across 31.6 minutes in 43 games.
