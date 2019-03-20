Suns' T.J. Warren: Out for Thursday
Warren (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.
It's been almost two full months since Warren last took the court, and while the Suns have deflected notions that they'll shut him down, we're to the point in the season where it's fair to question whether Warren will be able to get back on the court.
