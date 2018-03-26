Suns' T.J. Warren: Out Monday vs. Celtics
Warren (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Celtics, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Warren is slated to miss a fourth straight game with a sprained left knee and with the Suns eliminated from playoff contention, there's no real reason to rush him back into the action. For that reason, Warren can also be considered highly questionable ahead of Wednesday's game against the Clippers. Devin Booker (hand) is still being labeled as "very questionable" for Monday's contest, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately held out as well. Either way, look for guys like Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels to see increased roles on the wing.
