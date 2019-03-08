Suns' T.J. Warren: Out next two games

Warren (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers and Sunday's outing against Golden State, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

This will make 19 straight absences for Warren, who remains without a clear timetable for a return while he continues to nurse a right ankle injury. His next chance to play will be when the team returns home Wednesday to play Utah.

More News
Our Latest Stories