Suns' T.J. Warren: Out Wednesday vs. Grizzlies
Warren (tailbone) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Warren popped up on the injury report earlier Wednesday with what's being listed as a bruised tailbone and as expected, he'll get the night off as a result. The Suns have already indicated that rookie Josh Jackson is expected to draw the start in Warren's place, which should give him a temporary uptick in value and makes him an intriguing DFS play. Warren's next opportunity to return will be Friday against the Thunder.
