Suns' T.J. Warren: Out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers
Warren (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Trail Blazers.
Warren's injury is listed as a bruise and doesn't appear to be overly serious, though there's no reason to risk further aggravating it by playing him in a meaningless preseason game. The Suns play the Brisbane Bullets on Friday for their preseason finale, so Warren can also be considered questionable for that game for the time being. With Warren out, rookie Josh Jackson will pick up another start.
