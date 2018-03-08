Suns' T.J. Warren: Out with back spasms Thursday
Warren is out for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to back spasms, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports. Josh Jackson will start in his place.
This is a late scratch for the Suns, as there was no prior news of Warren dealing with back pain. Josh Jackson -- starting in Warren's stead -- will likely be the primary beneficiary of his absence. When Warren was most recently sidelined Feb. 28 against Memphis, Jackson posted 29 points, seven boards, four assists, two steals and two blocks.
