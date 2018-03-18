Suns' T.J. Warren: Overshadowed by rookie Saturday

Warren pitched in nine points (4-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 loss to the Warriors.

Warren saw position mate Josh Jackson explode for a career-high 36 points in 36 minutes, leaving him with considerably fewer shot attempts than usual. The fourth-year wing's 36.4 percent success rate was also his poorest since a Feb. 14 contest against the Jazz, leading to a substandard night overall. Given Warren's typically strong body of work, he'll likely be primed for a bounce-back against the Pistons on Tuesday.