Suns' T.J. Warren: Overshadowed by rookie Saturday
Warren pitched in nine points (4-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 loss to the Warriors.
Warren saw position mate Josh Jackson explode for a career-high 36 points in 36 minutes, leaving him with considerably fewer shot attempts than usual. The fourth-year wing's 36.4 percent success rate was also his poorest since a Feb. 14 contest against the Jazz, leading to a substandard night overall. Given Warren's typically strong body of work, he'll likely be primed for a bounce-back against the Pistons on Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...