Warren contributed four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 16 minutes during Friday's 100-93 win over the Nuggets.

Warren has finally carved out a solid role with his new squad, averaging 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 20.7 minutes over his past six appearances. However, when the Suns' starting lineup is fully intact, Warren's playing time and usage haven't been enough to guarantee him fantasy intrigue.