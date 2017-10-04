Suns' T.J. Warren: Posts 24 points in Tuesday's preseason opener
Warren recorded 24 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 114-112 win over the Trail Blazers.
Fresh off a recent contract extension, Warren was dominant on offense in Tuesday's preseason opener. Furthermore, he made his mark on the defensive end, which has not been his calling card through three seasons. Rookie small forward Josh Jackson scored 14 points off the bench but committed seven turnovers, so it seems that Warren's starting spot is likely safe to begin 2017-18.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Agrees to contract extension•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Has competition heading into fourth season•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Perfect shooting performance Sunday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Snags 16 rebounds in Friday's victory•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Set to play Wednesday vs. Warriors•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Out Sunday with illness•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...