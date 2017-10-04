Suns' T.J. Warren: Posts 24 points in Tuesday's preseason opener

Warren recorded 24 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 114-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Fresh off a recent contract extension, Warren was dominant on offense in Tuesday's preseason opener. Furthermore, he made his mark on the defensive end, which has not been his calling card through three seasons. Rookie small forward Josh Jackson scored 14 points off the bench but committed seven turnovers, so it seems that Warren's starting spot is likely safe to begin 2017-18.