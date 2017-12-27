Suns' T.J. Warren: Pours in 17 in win
Warren registered 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT) in Tuesday's 99-97 win over the Grizzlies.
Warren's stat line was odd in that it consisted exclusively of scoring, but it did serve as his 13th straight double-digit point total, a streak that encompasses the entirety of December. The four-year pro has typically offered strong complementary production in the area of rebounds and is averaging a career-high 5.6 boards per contest. With a career-best average of 16.2 shot attempts and 19.0 points as well, Warren remains a coveted fantasy asset in all formats.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Puts up 25 shots Saturday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores game-high 27 points Thursday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Tallies 17 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team in scoring Tuesday•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...