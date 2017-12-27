Suns' T.J. Warren: Pours in 17 in win

Warren registered 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT) in Tuesday's 99-97 win over the Grizzlies.

Warren's stat line was odd in that it consisted exclusively of scoring, but it did serve as his 13th straight double-digit point total, a streak that encompasses the entirety of December. The four-year pro has typically offered strong complementary production in the area of rebounds and is averaging a career-high 5.6 boards per contest. With a career-best average of 16.2 shot attempts and 19.0 points as well, Warren remains a coveted fantasy asset in all formats.