Suns' T.J. Warren: Pours in 28 points in losing effort
Warren accounted for 28 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Sixers.
Warren was right behind teammate Devin Booker in scoring, as the dynamic duo accounted for 60 of the Suns' points on the night. The 24-year-old finished December on a torrid offensive pace overall, scoring between 22 and Sunday's 28 points in five of the last six games while shooting at least 50.0 percent in four of those contests. Warren is also fully capable of the occasional double-digit rebounding effort as well, making him one of the most appealing wing options in any fantasy format at present.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Big double-double in Friday's win•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Pours in 17 in win•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Puts up 25 shots Saturday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores game-high 27 points Thursday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.