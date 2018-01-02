Suns' T.J. Warren: Pours in 28 points in losing effort

Warren accounted for 28 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Sixers.

Warren was right behind teammate Devin Booker in scoring, as the dynamic duo accounted for 60 of the Suns' points on the night. The 24-year-old finished December on a torrid offensive pace overall, scoring between 22 and Sunday's 28 points in five of the last six games while shooting at least 50.0 percent in four of those contests. Warren is also fully capable of the occasional double-digit rebounding effort as well, making him one of the most appealing wing options in any fantasy format at present.