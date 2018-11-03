Suns' T.J. Warren: Probable Sunday vs. Memphis
Warren experienced back spasms during Saturday's practice and is probable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
There doesn't seem to be much concern surrounding Warren's back pain. Still, it's possible he misses Sunday's game if things don't improve as expected. More information may arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround.
