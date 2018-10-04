Suns' T.J. Warren: Provides scoring from the bench once again
Warren had 13 points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-12 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 91-86 preseason victory over the New Zealand Breakers.
Warren came off the bench again Wednesday and was able to provide a nice scoring punch. It appears as though Warren will make the switch from starter to sixth-man this season which is going to somewhat limit his fantasy value. A positive is that he will not have to compete with ball dominant players such as Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton and Josh Jackson. This could mean Warren is a nice late-round option, especially as points tend to be harder to come by late in drafts.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.