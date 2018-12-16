Suns' T.J. Warren: Puts up 21 points in win

Warren posted 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Both Warren and Mikal Bridges are likely to see a change in production due to the impending trade of Trevor Ariza. The Suns will receive Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers in the deal, and while Warren's starting gig at the four appears to be safe, it could be bad news for Bridges, who will likely play behind Oubre at the three. Warren has logged three outings with 20 or more points since returning from injury.