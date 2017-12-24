Suns' T.J. Warren: Puts up 25 shots Saturday
Warren scored 24 points (12-25 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding nine rebounds, two assist, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 115-106 loss to the Timberwolves.
Warren continues to prove he can provide the offensive spark the Suns need with Devin Booker sidelined. Although it was far from an efficient night as he missed both three-point attempts and failed to make it to the charity stripe, he still led the Suns in minutes and took 10 more shots than any other player on the roster. For the time being, Warren should continue to roll as a prolific scorer in an offense searching for more production.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores game-high 27 points Thursday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Tallies 17 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team in scoring Tuesday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 24 points Saturday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...