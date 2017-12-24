Suns' T.J. Warren: Puts up 25 shots Saturday

Warren scored 24 points (12-25 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding nine rebounds, two assist, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 115-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Warren continues to prove he can provide the offensive spark the Suns need with Devin Booker sidelined. Although it was far from an efficient night as he missed both three-point attempts and failed to make it to the charity stripe, he still led the Suns in minutes and took 10 more shots than any other player on the roster. For the time being, Warren should continue to roll as a prolific scorer in an offense searching for more production.