Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable for Friday

Warren (tailbone) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Warren was forced to sit out Wednesday's game with a tailbone injury, though the fact that it's listed as just a bruise likely means it's nothing overly serious. That said, there's certainly a chance Warren could still miss another game or two, so look out for another update once the Suns have gone through Friday's morning shootaround. If Warren were to be ruled out for a second straight contest, Josh Jackson would be in line for another start after going off for a career-high 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 40 minutes in relief Wednesday.