Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable for Friday

Warren is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to right ankle soreness, Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports reports.

Warren presumably aggravated his previous ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Clippers, where he played 34 minutes and posted 15 points, two assists, two steals, one block and one rebound. If he ends up missing Friday's tilt, Ryan Anderson, Mikal Bridges and Trevor Ariza are all candidates to see additional run.