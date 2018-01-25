Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable for Friday

Warren (knee) is dealing with a left knee contusion and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Warren banged knees with a teammate during Thursday's practice, which is when the injury originally occurred. The fact that it's listed as a bruise likely means it's nothing overly serious, though it will still bring his status into question heading into Friday's contest. Look for Warren to attempt to test it out during morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability. If Warren is unable to give it a go, Josh Jackson would likely enter the starting lineup in his place.