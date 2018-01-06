Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable for Sunday
Warren (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Warren was held out of Friday's loss to the Spurs with an illness, and it's apparently serious enough that it caused him to sit out Saturday's practice session, as well. Look for an update on Warren's status at shootaround Sunday, and if he misses another game, rookie Josh Jackson would be in line for another start.
