Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable for Tuesday
Warren (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Though he made the trip to Portland with the rest of the Suns, Warren was unable to practice Monday, so he may actually be closer to doubtful than questionable for the tilt with Portland. The Suns will presumably evaluate Warren during morning shootaround Tuesday before determining his availability later that evening, but if he's ultimately sidelined for a second straight contest, Phoenix could be short on small-forward depth. Danuel House (illness) has already been ruled out for the contest and Josh Jackson (groin) is questionable, so if those two players and Warren are all unavailable, deep reserves Jared Dudley and/or Davon Reed could be asked to play major minutes.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.