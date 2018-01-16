Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable for Tuesday

Warren (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Though he made the trip to Portland with the rest of the Suns, Warren was unable to practice Monday, so he may actually be closer to doubtful than questionable for the tilt with Portland. The Suns will presumably evaluate Warren during morning shootaround Tuesday before determining his availability later that evening, but if he's ultimately sidelined for a second straight contest, Phoenix could be short on small-forward depth. Danuel House (illness) has already been ruled out for the contest and Josh Jackson (groin) is questionable, so if those two players and Warren are all unavailable, deep reserves Jared Dudley and/or Davon Reed could be asked to play major minutes.