Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable Monday vs. Celtics
Warren (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.
The Suns are also labeling Devin Booker (hand) as questionable for the home matchup, with more clarity on both injured players' statuses likely to arrive after the team's morning shootaround. Warren has been sidelined for the Suns' last three games with the sprained left knee, which has opened up a starting role for Josh Jackson at small forward.
More News
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...