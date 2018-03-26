Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable Monday vs. Celtics

Warren (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.

The Suns are also labeling Devin Booker (hand) as questionable for the home matchup, with more clarity on both injured players' statuses likely to arrive after the team's morning shootaround. Warren has been sidelined for the Suns' last three games with the sprained left knee, which has opened up a starting role for Josh Jackson at small forward.