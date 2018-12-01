Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable Sunday
Warren (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Warren is in danger of missing a second straight game. If he does, Josh Jackson would likely draw another spot in Warren's stead. During Friday's game, Jackson played 38 minutes and posted 10 points, nine boards, seven assists and a steal on 5-of-21 shooting.
