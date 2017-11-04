Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable Sunday
Warren (head) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports reports.
Warren took a shot to the head and was forced to leave Friday's game after a headache ensued. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, however, as the team is listing him as questionable for Sunday. More word should emerge following the team's morning shootaround that day.
