Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable Tuesday vs. Nets
Warren (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Warren is in jeopardy of missing a second straight game as he continues to deal with lower-back spasms. Look for his status to clear up following Tuesday's shootaround. If Warren is unable to play, Ryan Anderson would likely pick up another start in his place.
