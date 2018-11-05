Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable Tuesday vs. Nets

Warren (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Warren is in jeopardy of missing a second straight game as he continues to deal with lower-back spasms. Look for his status to clear up following Tuesday's shootaround. If Warren is unable to play, Ryan Anderson would likely pick up another start in his place.

