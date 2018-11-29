Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable with ankle soreness

Warren is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to ankle soreness, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Warren is a surprising late addition to Wednesday's injury report, as he is fresh off a 25-point performance in Tuesday's home loss to the Pacers. Warren will likely end up being a game-time decision Wednesday, but if he is unable to play, Josh Jackson would be in line to start and see extended minutes in Los Angeles.