Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable with ankle soreness
Warren is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to ankle soreness, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Warren is a surprising late addition to Wednesday's injury report, as he is fresh off a 25-point performance in Tuesday's home loss to the Pacers. Warren will likely end up being a game-time decision Wednesday, but if he is unable to play, Josh Jackson would be in line to start and see extended minutes in Los Angeles.
