Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable with tailbone bruise
Warren is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to a bruised tailbone suffered during a fall in Monday's tilt against the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Despite the injury, Warren played 42 minutes during Monday's game, scoring 23 points on 21 shots. He's apparently feeling a significant amount of pain after the fact, however. If he ends up missing Wednesday's tilt, Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels would likely see extra run.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Blocks three shots in loss•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Co-leads team in scoring Friday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Foul trouble cripples usage during Wednesday's loss•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Struggles in blowout loss•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team in scoring on Saturday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Team-high scoring effort in Booker's absence•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...