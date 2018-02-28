Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable with tailbone bruise

Warren is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to a bruised tailbone suffered during a fall in Monday's tilt against the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Despite the injury, Warren played 42 minutes during Monday's game, scoring 23 points on 21 shots. He's apparently feeling a significant amount of pain after the fact, however. If he ends up missing Wednesday's tilt, Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels would likely see extra run.