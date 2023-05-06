Warren amassed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 121-114 win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Warren re-entered the rotation Friday, playing 26 minutes as the Suns went with a slightly deeper rotation. Despite the meaningful minutes, Warren managed just seven points, most of which came during the final quarter. With Chris Paul (groin) set to miss Game 4, Warren could remain in the rotation, at least for the short term.