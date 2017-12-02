Suns' T.J. Warren: Receives stitches, returns to game Saturday
Warren received four stitches for a cut above his eye during halftime of Saturday's game against the Celtics and returned.
Though the laceration was serious enough to require stitches, it did not stop Warren from returning to action. It seems doubtful he'll miss any time due to the injury.
