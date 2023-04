Warren (illness) is out for Friday's game versus the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Warren will miss his second straight game Friday due to illness. With the Suns' star Big 4 also out, Josh Okogie, Terrence Ross, Torrey Craig and Ish Wainright will likely receive increased roles. Warren's next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Clippers.