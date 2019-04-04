Suns' T.J. Warren: Remains out Friday

Warren (ankle) is out Friday against the Pelicans, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Despite Warren not playing since Jan. 22, the team hasn't yet ruled him out for the year. It would be a shock if he ended up taking the floor during either of the final two games of the year.

