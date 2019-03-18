Suns' T.J. Warren: Remains out Monday

Warren (ankle) remains inactive for Monday's game against Chicago, Evan Sidery of The Bright Side reports.

Warren, who has been battling a right ankle bruise, hasn't played since Jan. 22 against Minnesota, a span of 22 straight games. It was reported early that the former NC State star could be shut down for the remainder of the season, as Warren still remains without a set timetable for a return with 11 games remaining.