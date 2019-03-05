Suns' T.J. Warren: Remains out Wednesday
Warren (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against New York, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Warren is in line to miss his 17th consecutive contest because of a right ankle injury. The NC State product will remain day-to-day and should be considered questionable for Saturday's clash with Portland until further notice.
