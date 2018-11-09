Suns' T.J. Warren: Returns to starting lineup
Warren will start Thursday's game against Boston, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Warren came off the bench in Tuesday's contest against Brooklyn, but it appears as though he'll get an opportunity to recapture the starting gig Thursday after missing time with a back issue. Ryan Anderson will transition to a bench role, although either still has a chance to grab hold of the No. 1 spot moving forward.
