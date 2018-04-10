Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out for finale

Warren (knee) will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com reports.

As expected, Warren will remain out for an 11th straight game to conclude the season. He'll be joined on the inactive list by Devin Booker, Troy Daniels, Alan Williams, Elfrid Payton, and Josh Jackson, while Marquese Chriss is listed as doubtful.